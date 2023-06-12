Productivity growth critical for overall recovery of emerging economies: Indian central bank deputy

While about half of this slowdown can be attributed to demographic factors, the growth rates of investment and total factor productivity are also declining, he said.

"What is worrisome is that for EMDEs, all the drivers of growth – factor re-allocations, human capital formation, the share of working age population, and investment growth – are losing strength at the same time," Patra said.

It is believed that east and south Asia will become the world's centre of gravity and capital accumulation will continue to contribute more than half of GDP growth, while the rest will have to come from productivity, he added.