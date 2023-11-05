World Bank poised to host climate loss and damage fund, despite concerns

Jennifer Morgan, Germany's special climate envoy, said in a post on X that Berlin "stands ready to fulfil its responsibility - we're actively working towards contributing to the new fund and assessing options for more structural sources of financing".

Others were less optimistic.

“It is a sombre day for climate justice, as rich countries turn their backs on vulnerable communities," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at nonprofit Climate Action Network International.

"Rich countries ... have not only coerced developing nations into accepting the World Bank as the host of the Loss and Damage Fund but have also evaded their duty to lead in providing financial assistance to those communities and countries."

The committee also recommended that developed countries be urged to continue to provide support to the fund, but failed to resolve whether wealthy nations would be under strict financial obligation to do chip in.

"We regret that the text does not reflect consensus concerning the need for clarity on the voluntary nature of contributions," a US State Department official told Reuters.

The US attempted to include a footnote clarifying that any contributions to the fund would be voluntary, but the committee chair did not allow it. The US objected to that denial.

Sultan al-Jaber, who will preside over the COP28 talks, said he welcomed the committee's recommendations and that they would pave the way for an agreement at COP28.