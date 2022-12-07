    বাংলা

    India central bank hikes rates as expected, says inflation battle not over

    The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) to 6.25% in a majority decision

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 05:32 AM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2022, 05:32 AM

    The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, saying its battle against high inflation is not yet over.

    The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising three members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) to 6.25% in a majority decision. Five of the six members voted in favour of the increase.

    A strong two-thirds majority in a Reuters analysts poll had predicted a 35 bps increase, smaller than its last three hikes of 50 bps each, and said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation, which has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2-6% tolerance band all year.

    India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, helped by a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect, strengthening bets on smaller rate increases by the RBI going ahead.

    Still, despite some signs of moderation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the main risk was that inflation would remain sticky and elevated.

    "The MPC was of the view that further calibrated monetary policy action was warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, break core inflation persistence and contain second round effects,” Das said as he announced the monetary policy committee's decision.

    The MPC maintained its stance on "withdrawal of accommodation", with four out of six members voting in favour as the committee continues to focus on pulling out high levels of cash from the banking system without stunting growth.

    Investors expect at least one more rate hike in the current cycle at the next meeting.

    The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate were also increased by the same quantum to 6.00%and 6.50%, respectively.

    Indian rupee dipped against the dollar, while government bond yields rose after the policy decision and comments on inflation. The rupee was at 82.64, down from 82.53 before policy decision, while the benchmark bond yield rose to 7.2985%, the highest in last two weeks and up from 7.2113% before the decision.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shun Tai crude oil tanker is seen anchored at the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, Dec 4, 2022. REUTERS
    G7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
    Analysts attribute the drop in global oil prices to a weakening global economy, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the OPEC+ group's decision to maintain steady production
    Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, July 5, 2019.
    World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year
    Asia fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%, the government said last week
    A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending and rising stock graph in this illustration taken Mar 1, 2022.
    Rouble slumps after oil price cap launch
    The price cap is likely to lead to a small loss in the volume of Russian exports, analysts say, but the damage may not be felt as keenly elsewhere
    Hasina pushes for local and foreign investment in Bangladesh
    Hasina pushes for investment from home and abroad
    Bangladesh is the best place for investment due to its geographical location that works as a bridge between the West and the East, Hasina says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher