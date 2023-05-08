Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial centre to expand by ten times

ADGM said the addition of al-Reem Island to its current location on al-Maryah Island would create one of the largest concentrated financial districts in the world, with an area of 1,438 hectares.

Founded in October 2015, ADGM has 5,500 business licences operating within it, it said.

By 2031 Abu Dhabi wants to increase its non-oil exports by 143% to 178.8 billion dirhams ($49 billion), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi told a conference on Monday.

Non-oil sectors made up half of Abu Dhabi's 2022 real GDP, which was more than 1 trillion dirhams, he said.