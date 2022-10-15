Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27bn bilateral debt: finance minister

RUPEE DEFENDER

Dar, who served as Pakistan's finance minister three previous times -- most recently from 2013 to 2017 -- is known as a staunch defender of the rupee PKR=. He said Pakistan has not engaged in physical intervention in the currency, which has been battered this year by a strong US dollar, but which has rallied some 10% since his appointment.

Dar said that he views the "true value" of the rupee at a level under 200 to the dollar. It last traded at 219.

"I am for a stable currency, I am for a realistic rate. I am for market-based, but not subject to a currency being taken hostage" and making speculators billions of dollars.

BORROWING OPTIONS

Asked whether he discussed with IMF officials the possibility of borrowing from the Fund's new Resilience and Sustainability Trust for middle-income countries, Dar said "We have discussed all options."

The Pakistan finance minister added that the IMF's new emergency "food shock" borrowing window may also be a good fit for the country, which has lost crops due to devastating floods and may need to import up to half million of tons of wheat in the next year.

"In this scenario, we have the possibility to approaching and accessing this facility," he said.