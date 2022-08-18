Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has been tasked with working on Russia’s offer to sell refined fuel oil to Bangladesh, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Wednesday, Nasrul also said a committee was already formed to look into the matter and it began discussions.

After Russia had offered to sell crude oil to Bangladesh in May amid sanctions imposed by the West over the Ukraine war, Nasrul said the refineries of Bangladesh do not have the ability to refine Russian crude.

Russia’s integrated energy company Rosneft last week sent another proposal to sell refined oil to Bangladesh.