    বাংলা

    Russia says it is considering a challenge to US nominee to head World Bank

    Russia remains a voting member of the World Bank, although the bank halted all programmes in Russia and Belarus last March

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 01:05 PM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 01:05 PM

    Russia is consulting with its allies about challenging the US nominee to head the World Bank, Moscow's top representative at the bank said on Tuesday, a move that could complicate what was expected to be a smooth succession process. 

    Russia remains a voting member of the World Bank, although the bank halted all programmes in Russia and Belarus last March, citing what it called "hostilities against the people of Ukraine" following Russia's invasion. 

    Roman Marshavin, the World Bank executive director who represents Russia and Syria, told Reuters the "listing of potential candidates and consultations are still ongoing," but gave no details. He said the decision would be made in Moscow.

    Russia's plans were first reported by Russia's state-owned TASS news agency.

    It quoted Marshavin as saying he was in discussions with other countries about possible candidates including Russian financiers and foreign economists, former heads of international organizations, as well as several ex-ministers of finance and heads of central banks. 

    Marshavin declined to comment on the specifics of the TASS report or which other countries were involved. 

    US President Joe Biden last month nominated ex-Mastercard Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga, 63, to replace David Malpass at the helm of the World Bank, which oversees billions of dollars in funding for developing countries. 

    Banga, who is traveling in Africa this week, last week said he had already won support from India, Ghana and Kenya. He also got positive reviews from France and Germany at last month's meeting of Group of 20 finance officials, and on Tuesday won the endorsement of Bangladesh.

    Treasury declined comment on the possible Russian challenge. 

    While the bank will accept nominations from other countries until March 29, Biden's nomination all but assures that Banga will fill the role. 

    The World Bank has been headed by someone from the United States, the lender's dominant shareholder, since its founding at the end of World War Two. 

    A challenge from Russia or an allied country is unlikely to change the outcome, given the shareholding structure, but it could expose simmering tensions between the US and Western nations and China - the bank's third largest shareholder - over the Bank and other global financial institutions.

    RELATED STORIES
    World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships Mari Pangestu and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann speak after a news conference following their meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 29, 2022.
    In economics, women's voices still struggle to be heard
    Economics entails a lot of mathematics and analytical thinking and there is a cliché that men are better at those, which can make women reluctant to choose this discipline, an economics researcher say ...
    A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 12, 2018.
    IMF to temporarily raise borrowing limits to aid vulnerable countries
    These changes will provide member countries that face 'increased financing pressures and vulnerabilities', access to more financial support
    People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, March 19, 2021.
    US yield curve reaches deepest inversion since 1981: What is it telling us?
    The US central bank has hiked interest rates aggressively over the last year to fight inflation that hovered around 40-year highs and bring it down to its 2% target rate
    A US Dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.
    Dollar jumps as Powell flags higher terminal rate
    The Fed had slowed the pace of its tightening to 25 basis points at its last two meetings, following larger hikes last year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher