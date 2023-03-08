Russia says it is considering a challenge to US nominee to head World Bank

Russia is consulting with its allies about challenging the US nominee to head the World Bank, Moscow's top representative at the bank said on Tuesday, a move that could complicate what was expected to be a smooth succession process.

Russia remains a voting member of the World Bank, although the bank halted all programmes in Russia and Belarus last March, citing what it called "hostilities against the people of Ukraine" following Russia's invasion.

Roman Marshavin, the World Bank executive director who represents Russia and Syria, told Reuters the "listing of potential candidates and consultations are still ongoing," but gave no details. He said the decision would be made in Moscow.