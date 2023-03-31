Myanmar economy to remain 'severely diminished' amid conflict: World Bank

The World Bank said Myanmar's economic output will remain well below levels seen in 2019, even as the rest of the East Asian region rebounds from pandemic-era lows.

Myanmar's gross domestic product contracted about 18% in 2021, before growing 3% in 2022, according to the World Bank.

The report said households faced severe pressure due to lower purchasing power and higher food and fuel prices, with the kyat currency plunging around 31% against the US dollar.

It also said there has been a shift in the past year from a managed floating exchange rate regime toward a reliance on administrative controls, including rules on surrendering foreign exchange.

Last year, Myanmar's central bank ordered ministries and local governments not to use foreign currencies for domestic transactions, to help relieve pressure on the kyat.