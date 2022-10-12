IMF sees ad hoc taxes on excess profits as 'problematic'

He said the European Commission argued such a solution was appropriate at the moment, given the considerable size of the profits and the need to protect vulnerable people.

But the IMF believed that an ad hoc windfall profits tax would violate the principle of tax certainty. "It is clear that the rules of the game are being changed," he said in an interview.

European countries are debating whether oil companies making record profits because of the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine should pay additional taxes to help consumers cope with soaring inflation.

French energy company TotalEnergies last month said it was likely to face more than 1 billion euros in additional levies if the EU approved plans to impose extra taxes on oil and gas companies.

In its new Fiscal Monitor, the IMF said a permanent tax on windfall profits from fossil fuel extraction could be considered if another adequate fiscal mechanism was not in place.