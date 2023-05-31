Where are the jobs? India's world-beating growth falls short

"The fact that we have so many people who have been educated, have spent a lot of their own or family's money but are not being able to find the jobs they need, that's horrifying," she said.

"It's not just the question of potential loss to the economy ... it is a lost generation."

SMALL BUSINESSES COLLAPSE

Unemployment is far more acute in India's cities, where the cost of living is high and there is no back-up in the form of a jobs guarantee programme which the government offers in rural areas. Still, many in the army of rural unemployed flock to the cities to find jobs.

While urban unemployment was at 6.8 percent in the January-March quarter, the share of urban workers with full-time jobs has declined to 48.9 percent as of December 2022 from an already low 50.5 percent just before the start of the pandemic, government data show.

This means that of the estimated urban workforce of about 150 million, only 73 million have full-time jobs.

For people in urban areas with full-time jobs, average monthly wages, adjusted for inflation, stood at 17,507 rupees ($212) in the April-June 2022 quarter - the latest period for which government data is available.

This was a modest 1.2 percent higher than the October-December 2019 period, before the start of the pandemic.

But for the self-employed, incomes fell to 14,762 ($178.67) rupees in the April-June 2022 quarter, according to research by Ghosh and CP Chandrashekhar, both at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. The figure was at 15,247 rupees in the October-December 2019 quarter.

"The big thing that has happened is the collapse of small businesses, which were the backbone of employment," said Ghosh.