Fear of food crisis in Bangladesh: how real is it?

As the energy crisis put pressure on irrigation, the war has also made it difficult for the developing countries like Bangladesh to get fertiliser from the international market. Import cost of wheat has also increased as both Russia and Ukraine, at war now, are major suppliers of the grain.

WHAT ECONOMISTS SAY

As Bangladesh is largely self-sufficient in the production of its main staple - rice, some economists like Ahsan H Mansur and Binayak Sen are not worried much.

“The international rice market is stable. We don’t have to import too much rice. Bangladesh is no longer in that situation. The country is not in the same position it was in 1974, or 2007-2008,” said Binayak, director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies or BIDS.

“I see little chance of food shortages, famine or widespread poverty. We do not import rice from Ukraine or Russia. The wheat we buy comes from India. We should have no problems buying wheat from India.”

Referring to the domestic rice production, Mansur said Bangladesh has made great progress in agriculture over the last decade. "Even if food shortages occur in many parts of the world during the post-pandemic crisis and war, Bangladesh will not be greatly affected.”

"In that case, the government should start planning now so that the production during the Boro season, the biggest rice harvesting season, is not interrupted in any way."

Mansur also said that the reserves cannot be allowed to fall further in the current global situation, as Bangladesh depends mostly on imports for energy which is necessary for irrigation and the production of fertiliser and many other food products. He suggested using solar power instead of diesel or electricity from the national grid to run the irrigation pumps.

“The present condition of the reserves is definitely uncomfortable. But strict vigilance is required so that it does not go down further. If the reserves are alright, we can import some rice and wheat in the future, if required.”