UK cost of living crisis set to intensify as energy bills forecast to soar

The Bank of England warned last week that Britain was on course for a long recession, as unprecedented energy prices push inflation towards 13%.

Yet while governments across Europe race to increase gas storage and reduce usage, Britain's political response has largely been put on hold by the race to select a new prime minister.

Forecasting group Cornwall Insight said that under its new estimate, the cap on a typical household energy contract is expected to rise by 82% in October, taking average annual bills for gas and electricity to 3,582 pounds, due to soaring wholesale costs and changes in the way the cap is set.