    বাংলা

    India's forex reserves at 3-month low, down for fourth week

    The reserves were down by $330 million at the end of last week, after falling by a total of $15.5 billion in the previous three weeks

    Reuters
    Published : 4 March 2023, 02:55 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2023, 02:55 AM

    India's foreign exchange reserves fell for the fourth straight week to a three-month low of $560.94 billion as of the week ended Feb 24, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

    The reserves were down by $330 million at the end of last week, after falling by a total of $15.5 billion in the previous three weeks, data showed. The reserves stood at $561.27 billion in the week to Feb 17.

    The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee's exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

    The RBI has likely been selling dollars to prevent the rupee from falling below 83 to the dollar, forex market participants said.

    Last week, the rupee was marginally higher against the dollar, outperforming Asian peers, and traded in a thin range of 82.6100 to 82.8525.

    The rupee ended at 81.9650 on Friday, posting its biggest weekly rise in nearly two months.

    RELATED STORIES
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    Sri Lanka raises rates to fulfil IMF requirements
    The bank raised its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate by 100 basis points each to 15.50% and 16.50%, respectively
    A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 12, 2018.
    Cash-strapped countries face IMF bailout delays
    IMF funding is often the sole financial lifeline available to countries in a debt crunch, and key to unlocking other financing sources
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul 16, 2019
    Pakistan cenbank raises key policy rate by 300 bps
    The rate stands at its highest level since October 1996
    Bangladesh’s inward remittances in February rise by 4.5%
    February remittances rise by 4.5%
    The remittances see a 4.26 percent year-on-year increase in the first eight months of the fiscal year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher