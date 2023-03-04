India's forex reserves at 3-month low, down for fourth week

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee's exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

The RBI has likely been selling dollars to prevent the rupee from falling below 83 to the dollar, forex market participants said.

Last week, the rupee was marginally higher against the dollar, outperforming Asian peers, and traded in a thin range of 82.6100 to 82.8525.