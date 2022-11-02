Bangladesh raises LPG price by 4.24% for November

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG, used for cooking and powering vehicles, for November after lowering the price last month.
Customers will have to pay Tk 104.26 per kg, including VAT – a 4.24 percent hike from last month’s price.
This means, for a 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, consumers have to pay Tk 1,251, up by Tk 50.
The new price will be effective from Wednesday evening, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said.
At the consumer level, the price of autogas has been fixed at Tk 58.28 per litre, including VAT.
The price of the reticulated gas system, an advanced system to supply LPG to households as compared to the conventional cylinder supply, was fixed at Tk 101.2 per kg.