    বাংলা

    Top 20 loan defaulters named in parliament

    The number of defaulters in the banks and financial institutions was 786,065 as of November 2022

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has revealed the names of top 20 loan defaulters, whose dues total around Tk 165.9 billion against loans worth over Tk 192.83 billion.

    Citing data from the Credit Information Bureau, the finance minister said in parliament on Tuesday the number of defaulters in the banks and financial institutions was 786,065 as of November 2022.

    The top of them and the amounts of their default loan are:

    CLC Power Company Limited: Tk 16.4 billion

    Western Marine Shipyard: Tk 15.29 billion

    Rimex Footwear: Tk 10.77 billion

    Rising Steel Company: Tk 9.9 billion

    Mohammad Elias Brothers: Tk 9.65 billion

    Rupali Composite Leatherwear: Tk 8.73 billion

    Crescent Leathers Product: Tk 8.55 billion

    Quantum Power Systems: Tk 8.11 billion

    Saad Musa Fabrics: Tk 7.76 billion

    BR Spinning Mills: Tk 7.21 billion

    SA Oil Refinery: Tk 7.03 billion

    Maisha Property Development: Tk 6.63 billion

    Radium Composite Textile: Tk 6.6 billion

    Samannaz Super Oil: Tk 6.51 billion

    Manha Precast Technology: Tk 6.47 billion

    Ashiyan Education: Tk 6.35 billion

    SM Steel Re Rolling Mills: Tk 6.3 billion

    Appollo Ispat Complex: Tk 6.23 billion

    Ehsan Steel Re-rolling: Tk 5.9 billion

    Siddiqui Traders: Tk 5.41 billion

    The government has approved a number of facilities and waivers for the borrowers due to the global crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, but the measures have failed to play a significant role in reining in default loans.

    The loans defaulted on in the banks have kept rising, with nearly Tk 91.4 billion added in the first quarter of 2022-23.


    The default loans stood at Tk 1.34 trillion at the end of September – 9.36 percent of the total outstanding loans disbursed by the banks, or Tk 14.36 trillion. The non-performing loans were 8.96 percent of the total outstanding loans at the end of June.


    As the banks are allowed to write off more default loans than before now, analysts believe the actual total is much higher than what the central bank reports.

    RELATED STORIES
    Solar panels are washed at a solar mini-grid installation in Kamlapur, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Jan 9, 2018.
    India's first green bond sale to command 'greenium' on strong demand
    The proceeds from green bonds would be used for 'green' projects such as solar power, wind and small hydro projects and other public sector projects
    Sudden halt on production at Jamuna fertiliser factory after ‘explosion’
    Production halts at Jamuna fertiliser factory
    The country's largest granular urea producer suddenly stops production after a loud noise during the visit of an Indian expert
    Bangladesh cabinet clears draft law to limit discretionary powers of income tax officials
    Law to limit discretionary powers of income tax officials
    A mathematical formula instead of discretion will be used to calculate income tax
    Large gas reserve discovered in Bhola
    Large gas deposit found in Bhola
    The total volume of gas deposited in the reserve can be confirmed in 72 hours, an official says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher