Top 20 loan defaulters named in parliament

The government has approved a number of facilities and waivers for the borrowers due to the global crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, but the measures have failed to play a significant role in reining in default loans.



The loans defaulted on in the banks have kept rising, with nearly Tk 91.4 billion added in the first quarter of 2022-23.



The default loans stood at Tk 1.34 trillion at the end of September – 9.36 percent of the total outstanding loans disbursed by the banks, or Tk 14.36 trillion. The non-performing loans were 8.96 percent of the total outstanding loans at the end of June.



As the banks are allowed to write off more default loans than before now, analysts believe the actual total is much higher than what the central bank reports.