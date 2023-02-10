Shock of war hits a world economy at the crossroads

The war's impact on the power sources driving the global economy evolved through 2022, with an early rush into old fossil fuels such as coal followed by a growing push to invest in the renewable energies that are seen as less vulnerable to future geopolitical shocks.

The International Energy Agency expects falling Russian oil exports to soon contribute to a plateau in global demand for fossil fuels and so offer the potential for a faster transition towards green energy.

But that still requires more than the record $1.4 trillion investment in clean energy the IEA sees for 2022. For the economy, the risk is that energy prices - and hence inflation - will be squeezed higher if shortfalls are not met.

What the conflict means for global trade is also unclear.

The 2007/08 financial crisis and election victories for politicians advocating protectionism had already paused a two-decade spurt in globalisation that saw containerisation expand and both Russia and China enter the world trade system.

Now the question is whether Western sanctions on Russia - which effectively cordon off what was the world's 11th largest economy - are the start of a further entrenchment as countries restrict trading partners to those they see as allies.

The World Trade Organization and others see a risk that commerce splinters into hostile trading blocs, a scenario the IMF has modelled as shaving as much as 7% off global output.

One possible trigger for that could be a shift towards an extensive round of secondary sanctions targeting not only Russia but companies and investors that do business with it.

Eurasia's Kahn said such a move - which could gain political traction if the conflict gets hotter - would plunge Russia into economic isolation comparable to that experienced by Iran, long sanctioned by the West over its nuclear programme.

"We haven't done that because Russia is much more important and because we are worried about the global repercussions of comprehensive sanctions," said Kahn.