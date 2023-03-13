After SVB failure, US acts to shore up confidence in banking system

The risk would be borne by the Deposit Insurance Fund, which has sufficient funds to do so.

"Anytime a bank fails, especially one with billions of dollars in deposits, it is a matter that we take seriously," the official said, pointing to potentially "large implications" for the US economy if companies with deposits in Silicon Valley Bank had been unable to keep paying their workers.

Providing the systemic risk exceptions was deemed quicker than waiting for a possible buyer, the official said.

"Going forward, we will work with Congress and the financial regulators to consider additional actions we could take in the future to strengthen the financial system," the official said. No further details were provided on possible regulatory or legislative changes.

EQUITY AND BONDHOLDERS 'WIPED OUT'

The officials said depositors of New York's Signature Bank, which was closed Sunday by the New York state financial regulator, would also be made whole at no loss to the taxpayer.

Signature, like SVB, had a clientele concentrated in the tech sector, and the securities on its balance sheet had eroded as interest rates rose. As of September, almost a quarter of Signature’s deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.

While all customer deposits will be protected, new policies adopted Sunday will "wipe out" equity and bondholders in SVB and Signature Bank, a senior US Treasury official said.

Together with the Federal Reserve's decision to make funds available to eligible financial institutions and ensure they can meet the needs of all their depositors, the steps would "restore market confidence," the official said.