Britain borrows big again to ease energy shock

Britain's new leader Liz Truss capped soaring consumer energy bills for two years on Thursday in a package to limit the economic shock of war in Ukraine that could cost the country about 150 billion pounds ($172 billion).

With Britain facing a lengthy recession sparked by a near quadrupling of household energy bills, Truss - appointed prime minister on Tuesday - set out what she described as bold immediate action to protect consumers and businesses.

"We are supporting this country through this winter and next, and tackling the root causes of high prices so we are never in the same position again," she told parliament.

"This is the moment to be bold, we are facing a global energy crisis, and there are no cost-free options."