Growth push went 'too far, too fast', says UK finance minister Hunt

"My focus is on growth underpinned by stability. The drive on growing the economy is right - it means more people can get good jobs, new businesses can thrive and we can secure world class public services," Hunt said late on Saturday.

"But we went too far, too fast," he added in the statement.

Hunt is trying to reassure the financial markets after Kwarteng's "mini-budget" on Sept 23 led to a slump in the value of the pound and government bonds, forcing the Bank of England (BoE) to step in to restore calm.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier that he had spoken to Hunt and there had been an immediate "meeting of minds" on the need to fix the public finances.

Hunt said the government needed to be honest with the public about difficult decisions that were needed on tax and spending, but these would be taken with a view to protecting struggling families and businesses.