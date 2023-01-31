Bangladesh reserves to fall to $30bn in FY23 before bouncing back: IMF

The International Monetary Fund estimates that Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves will fall to $30 billion by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The forex reserve amount estimated by the IMF will be enough to cover the country’s import spending for about three and a half months.

The international lender’s projection came in a statement announcing its Executive Board’s decision to give $4.7 billion in loans to the country on Tuesday amid ongoing uncertainty in the global economy.