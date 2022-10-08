Will repo rate hikes help tame inflation in Bangladesh? Economists have doubts

The world saw an economic resurgence as it emerged from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February has reopened the wound before it had time to properly heal.

The war caused the price of fuel to spike, which led to rising freight costs and inflationary pressure worldwide.

To ease the pressure of inflation, Bangladesh Bank, like the central banks of other countries, raised the repo rate on Sept 29, by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, at which commercial banks can borrow from the central bank, for a period of one to 28 days.

An increase in the repo rate means banks have to pay more to borrow from the central bank, making the rate an instrument that allows the central bank to monitor and control the liquidity and investment in the market.

Before that, on Jun 30, Bangladesh Bank had hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent.

In July, the month immediately following the repo rate hike, credit growth in the private sector was 13.95 percent, the highest in the last 45 months, or nearly four years.

At the end of August, it increased even further to 14.07 percent.

A similar trend had followed the central bank’s decision to raise the repo rate from 4.75 percent to 5 percent on May 29. June saw credit growth in the private sector at 13.95 percent, up from 12.94 percent in May.

As such, it is clear that, despite the changes to the repo rate, the money supply in the market could not be controlled.

At the end of June, Bangladesh Bank released its monetary policy plan for the current fiscal year. In that report, the target for private sector credit growth was 14.10 percent.

Consumer prices fell to 7.48 percent in July this year from a nine-year peak of 7.56 percent in the previous month as credit continued to grow.

The government set an average inflation target of 5.6 percent for this fiscal year.

But consumer prices in Bangladesh increased at the fastest rate in a decade with inflation surging to 9.5 percent in August. In September, it fell slightly to 9.1 percent.