In economics, women's voices still struggle to be heard

When Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino found out she would be the only woman lined up for a photo call to promote the high-profile Madrid Leaders Forum last May, she walked out.

"We can no longer consider it normal that 50% of our population is not present," said Calvino, who months earlier had vowed to not attend events where she was the only woman, in protest at the lack of female representation in economics and business.

There seems to be a lot to celebrate on International Women's Day in the field of economics. Women head the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, the US Treasury and the European Central Bank. However, more broadly women remain a small minority in a field that is still seen by many as being dominated by men in suits and churning out policy divorced from the real world.