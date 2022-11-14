US may skirt recession in 2023, Europe not so lucky: Morgan Stanley

Britain and the euro zone economies are likely to tip into recession next year, Morgan Stanley said, but the United States might make a narrow escape thanks to a resilient job market.

At the same time, China's expected reopening after almost three years of COVID-19 curbs is set to lead a recovery in its own economy and other emerging Asian markets, the investment bank's analysts said in a series of reports published on Sunday.

"Risks are to the downside," the reports said, projecting the global economy to grow by 2.2% next year, lower than the International Monetary Fund's latest 2.7% growth estimate. Read full story

Next year, Morgan Stanley predicts a sharp split between developed economies "in or near recession" while emerging economies "recover modestly" but said an overall global pickup would likely remain elusive. China's economy was predicted to grow 5% in 2023, outpacing the average 3.7% growth expected for emerging markets, while the average growth in the Group of 10 developed countries was forecast at just 0.3%.