    বাংলা

    US may skirt recession in 2023, Europe not so lucky: Morgan Stanley

    China's expected reopening after almost three years of COVID-19 curbs is set to lead a recovery in its own economy and other emerging Asian markets

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 05:48 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 05:48 AM

    Britain and the euro zone economies are likely to tip into recession next year, Morgan Stanley said, but the United States might make a narrow escape thanks to a resilient job market.

    At the same time, China's expected reopening after almost three years of COVID-19 curbs is set to lead a recovery in its own economy and other emerging Asian markets, the investment bank's analysts said in a series of reports published on Sunday.

    "Risks are to the downside," the reports said, projecting the global economy to grow by 2.2% next year, lower than the International Monetary Fund's latest 2.7% growth estimate. Read full story

    Next year, Morgan Stanley predicts a sharp split between developed economies "in or near recession" while emerging economies "recover modestly" but said an overall global pickup would likely remain elusive. China's economy was predicted to grow 5% in 2023, outpacing the average 3.7% growth expected for emerging markets, while the average growth in the Group of 10 developed countries was forecast at just 0.3%.

    Central banks across the globe have raised interest rates this year to curb raging inflation, and in the United States, Morgan Stanley predicted the Federal Reserve to keep rates high in 2023 as inflation remains strong after peaking in the fourth quarter of this year.

    "The US economy just skirts recession in 2023, but the landing doesn't feel so soft as job growth slows meaningfully and the unemployment rate continues to rise," the report said, predicting a 0.5% expansion next year.

    "The cumulative effect of tight policy in 2023 spills over into 2024, resulting in two very weak years," the report added.

    Globally too, the peak in inflation should come in the current quarter, the analysts said, "with disinflation driving the narrative next year".

    RELATED STORIES
    International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    Global economic outlook getting 'gloomier', risks abound: IMF
    The challenges that the global economy is facing are immense and weakening economic indicators point to further challenges ahead, the IMF said
    Drivers push auto rickshaws in a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2022.
    Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy
    The World Bank estimates Sri Lanka's economy will contract by 9.2% this year and 4.2% in 2023
    Default loans in Bangladesh’s banks keep swelling
    Default loans in banks keep swelling
    The default loans stood at Tk 1.34 trillion at the end of September – 9.36 percent of the total outstanding loans disbursed by the banks
    Bangladesh Bank says reports on liquidity crisis are ‘conspiratorial’
    No liquidity crisis: BB
    In an urgent statement, the central bank says the banking system of Bangladesh is in a ‘strong position’

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher