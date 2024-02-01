Commission to discuss new Russia sanctions proposal with EU countries

The European Commission will start informal high-level meetings with member states on Saturday on the details of a proposed new set of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, three diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The EU is keen to put a 13th package of measures together to mark the second anniversary of the war on Feb 24.

The discussions that begin on Saturday are a final step before the Commission officially delivers a new package to be debated and voted on by EU countries in the Council.