    Government is assessing impact of fuel oil price hike: Mustafa Kamal

    He says the government will take necessary steps after the assessment

    The government is assessing the impact of a hike in fuel oil prices on people’s lives, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.

    “A rise in fuel oil prices affects everything. It causes inflation to rise. We are assessing what effects the fuel price rise has on people’s lives,” he said on Wednesday, speaking to reporters.

    He added the government will take necessary steps upon consultation with all the sides after the assessment.

    “The government is working to solve the problems people are facing. It will continue to do so, especially for the comfort of the people with a limited income.”

    The government has been facing intense criticism and protests since it raised the fuel oil prices by as much as 51.68 percent on Saturday.

    The extra cost for fuel has pushed up prices of almost all household essentials by Tk 2 to Tk 10 per kilogram in the market.
    Kamal said a rise in fuel oil prices in the international market has forced the government to raise the prices domestically. He also said the government might cut fuel prices if they fall globally.

