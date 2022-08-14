Bangladesh will make adjustments once global fuel prices drop

The government will lower fuel oil prices as soon as the costs drop in the international market, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

Hasina reiterated the need for austerity during a meeting with the Awami League's organising secretaries at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Sunday.

"Whenever the price of oil decreases in the global market, we will make immediate adjustments. I have given orders to that effect."

As the war in Ukraine made oil more expensive in the international market, Bangladesh responded by raising fuel prices by as much as 51 percent to meet the additional costs. The government shut down power generation using diesel and introduced rolling power outages to conserve power.