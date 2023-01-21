Residents of urban Bangladesh suffered more from inflation in 2022, consumer group says

Urban residents in Bangladesh suffered more than rural people in 2022 due to a rise in the cost of living amid elevated inflation, according to a report by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh.

Consumer prices reached the highest level in over a decade last year due to instability in the world market caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the CAB report, the average inflation in 2022 was 11.8 percent with food inflation rising 10.3 percent and non-food inflation 12.32 percent. For low-income people, the rate of inflation was 9.3 percent on average.