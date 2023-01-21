    বাংলা

    Residents of urban Bangladesh suffered more from inflation in 2022, consumer group says

    Inflation reached the highest level in over a decade last year due to instability in the world market caused by the Russia-Ukraine war

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM

    Urban residents in Bangladesh suffered more than rural people in 2022 due to a rise in the cost of living amid elevated inflation, according to a report by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh. 

    Consumer prices reached the highest level in over a decade last year due to instability in the world market caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. 

    According to the CAB report, the average inflation in 2022 was 11.8 percent with food inflation rising 10.3 percent and non-food inflation 12.32 percent. For low-income people, the rate of inflation was 9.3 percent on average. 

    The middle class was affected more by non-food inflation than food inflation in Dhaka, the CAB said in the report on Saturday. 

    A hike in prices of non-food items, such as electricity, soap, hygiene products, personal health items, mosquito coils, sprays, clothing and shoes and increased transportation costs are largely to blame for the surge in overall inflation. 

    People in rural areas suffered less because of social safety programmes. 

    Growing uncertainty and the global economic crisis due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the collapse of the global supply chain, the depletion of foreign exchange reserves and the devaluation of the taka against the dollar also fuelled inflation. 

    The government should focus more on easing pressure on low-income urban people by strengthening social security, said Mahfuz Kabir, research director of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies who presented the report on behalf of the CAB at a virtual press conference.

    RELATED STORIES
    World Economic Forum Geneva Managing Director Saadia Zahidi, Dean at the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA) Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Governor of the State of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer, Leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and journalist and activist Masih Alinejad attend the session "Women's Leadership: Towards Parity in Power" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks
    China's re-opening and potential to boost growth improves the outlook for the global economy, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
    Philippine bank at centre of cyber heist appeals New York court loss to Bangladesh
    RCBC appeals New York court loss to Bangladesh
    Bangladesh Bank has accused Manila-based Rizal bank and several others, including top executives, of conspiring to steal its money
    Shipping containers are seen at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2017.
    China-bound Japanese exports slumping
    The unexpected stalling of the Chinese economy came on top of slowdown in Europe and America. In the worst case, it may deal a blow to Japanese exports
    People ride escalator at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, US, December 4, 2022.
    US economy losing momentum as retail sales drop
    The second straight monthly decrease in retail sales, which are mostly goods, is undercutting production at factories

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher