Bangladesh gears up for launch of single-point mooring project

The long-awaited single-point mooring (SPM) -- an offshore bouy designed to pump and siphon imported crude oil to a storage facility -- is now ready for inauguration.

Once operations begin, tankers will directly unload petroleum onto the floating buoy, set up in the deep sea some 9 km southwest of Matarbari in Moheshkhali.

The project is being implemented at a cost of around Tk 83.41 billion. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the SPM project sometime this year.

Highlighting the progress of the initiative, Monjed Ali, a project official, said around 97 percent of the work had been completed.