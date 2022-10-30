Bangladesh exporters fear further fall in apparel exports

Growth in Bangladesh garment export dropped by 7.52 percent in September with BGMEA fearing a further decline in October and November.
Faruque Hassan, president of the apparel exporters’ association, on Sunday said Bangladesh’s export growth in larger markets, including the US and Germany, slipped due to the ongoing economic unrest and inflation triggered by the war between Ukraine and Russia.
He said the garment industry enjoyed growth from August last year to August this year, pushing exports from the sector to $42.6 billion last year.
“We’ve noticed with concern that the purchase orders are going down over the past couple of months and the industry owners have been forced to reduce prices to sustain their business. Still, they’re not getting customers,” Faruque said.
The dip has put the target in doubt for the current fiscal year.
“The domestic gas and electricity crisis has hit the garment industry as well. These are pushing industry expenditures up in two ways. The factories are running on diesel generators to make up for insufficient power. On the other hand, the generators are breaking down frequently due to being run regularly.”
He demanded the government make special arrangements to deliver uninterrupted power and gas to the export-focused factories. Faruque proposed that garment industries be provided additional gas if the authorities reduce supplies to fertiliser industries.
“We can import fertiliser. But keeping the production running in export-oriented factories will keep foreign currencies flowing into the country, which can help deal with the dollar crisis.”
He appealed that the tax at source no more be raised while calling on political parties to avoid programmes that might hinder industry operations.
Speaking at the inauguration of BGMEA’s Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH, which aims to increase the apparel industry’s competitiveness, Faruque said the facility will work toward finding the weakness in productivity and skills.
“It will make a curriculum based on the demand of the industry and change it according to the trend. The centre will also have a pool of highly-skilled trainers.”
He also spoke of the recent signing of an MoU with the Korea Federation of Textile Industries, saying BGMEA is prioritising South Korea which "is a rising market for Bangladesh in the East Asian region".