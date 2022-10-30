Bangladesh exporters fear further fall in apparel exports

“We’ve noticed with concern that the purchase orders are going down over the past couple of months and the industry owners have been forced to reduce prices to sustain their business. Still, they’re not getting customers,” Faruque said.

The dip has put the target in doubt for the current fiscal year.

“The domestic gas and electricity crisis has hit the garment industry as well. These are pushing industry expenditures up in two ways. The factories are running on diesel generators to make up for insufficient power. On the other hand, the generators are breaking down frequently due to being run regularly.”

He demanded the government make special arrangements to deliver uninterrupted power and gas to the export-focused factories. Faruque proposed that garment industries be provided additional gas if the authorities reduce supplies to fertiliser industries.

“We can import fertiliser. But keeping the production running in export-oriented factories will keep foreign currencies flowing into the country, which can help deal with the dollar crisis.”

He appealed that the tax at source no more be raised while calling on political parties to avoid programmes that might hinder industry operations.