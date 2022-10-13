US consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly jobless claims rise

US consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent last month after gaining 0.1 percent in August, the Labour Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2 percent.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2 percent after rising 8.3 percent in August. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1 percent in June, which was the biggest advance since November 1981.