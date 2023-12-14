    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to buy 3 million tonnes of crude oil from Middle Eastern nations

    Half of the oil is set to be procured from two companies in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 06:39 PM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 06:39 PM

    The government has approved a proposal to procure 3 million tonnes of crude oil from Middle Eastern countries in 2024.

    The purchase proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division got the go-ahead in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday.

    Half of the oil, 1.5 million tonnes, is set to be procured from two companies in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi at over Tk 122 billion, said Syed Mahbub Khan, an additional secretary at the Cabinet Division.

    Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, or BPC, will buy 800,000 metric tonnes of Arabian Light Crude (ALC) from Saudi Aramco Limited at more than Tk 64 billion.

    BPC will also buy 700,000 tonnes of Murban Grade crude oil from ADNOC at over Tk 58 billion.

    It will spend another Tk 136 billion to purchase 1.5 million tonnes of refined oil.

