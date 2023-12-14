Bangladesh to buy 3 million tonnes of crude oil from Middle Eastern nations

The government has approved a proposal to procure 3 million tonnes of crude oil from Middle Eastern countries in 2024.

The purchase proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division got the go-ahead in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday.

Half of the oil, 1.5 million tonnes, is set to be procured from two companies in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi at over Tk 122 billion, said Syed Mahbub Khan, an additional secretary at the Cabinet Division.