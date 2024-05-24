Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well in Sylhet

The Kailashtila-8 well is estimated to have another 25-40 billion cubic feet of gas reserves

Sylhet Gas Fields Limited or SGFL has reported finding gas reserves after drilling the new exploration well Kailashtila-8 in Kailashtila Gas Field.

The company said on Friday that gas was found after drilling up to 3,500 metres in the well.

According to the drill stem test results, the well will be able to produce gas at a rate of about 21 million cubic feet per day. And the flowing well head pressure will be 3,383 psi.

Drilling of the eighth well of the Kailashtila Gas Field began on Jan 11 by using state-run petroleum exploration firm BAPEX's Bijoy-12 rig. The following month, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid visited the excavation work.

Drill stem testing was conducted on Friday by perforating the new 3,500 metre deep gas layer Horizon-4 at a depth of 3,438-3,447 metres, Sylhet Gas Fields said.

Kailashtila Gas Field has recoverable gas reserves of 1,900 billion cubic feet. Now the Kailashtila-8 well is estimated to have another 25-40 billion cubic feet of gas reserves, the market value of which is around Tk 16.2 billion, considering the price at Tk 22.87 per cubic metre.

The estimated cost of the Kailashtila-8 well drilling project was Tk 1.72 billion.

Sylhet Gas Fields expects to supply about 21 million cubic feet per day to the national grid from Kailashtila-8 well.