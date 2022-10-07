No peace for India's rupee as mighty dollar thunders on

India's rupee will trade near its record low against the mighty greenback beyond this year, buffeted by rising oil prices and an aggressive US Federal Reserve rate-hiking campaign, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.

Steamrolled by the Fed-pumped dollar, the rupee has fallen over 10% this year and reached an all time low of 82.22/$ on Thursday, even though the Reserve Bank of India continues to sell its forex reserves to defend the local currency.

While it found brief respite after the RBI delivered its fourth consecutive interest rate hike last week, a widening trade deficit driven by rising oil prices and a slowdown in exports have dragged the rupee down.