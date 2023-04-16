    বাংলা

    IMF sees high rates, oil prices and inflation worries in Middle East

    The IMF forecasts that GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 10:14 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 10:14 AM

    Banks in the Middle East and Central Asia have very limited exposure to last month's banking turmoil in the United States and Europe, but financial pressures are adding to strains caused by high interest rates, volatile oil prices and years of double-digit inflation, a top IMF official said on Saturday.

    Jihad Azour, director of the International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia department, said the banking sector strains came on top of tighter monetary policies that raised rates and reduced accessibility to finance.

    Azour said there was an increasing gulf between countries that had good credit and were able to access the markets, including Morocco, Jordan and oil exporters, and others who were struggling.

    "We are worried because the matrix of risks keeps growing: high interest rates, volatility in oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and it's the third year in the row where you have double-digit inflation," he said.

    Stability in the financial sector was not the primary concern, he said, trumped for now by worries about high debt levels, the risk of social unrest and the ability to maintain tight policies because of pressures on the social front.

    "We see vulnerabilities going up again, and this is why countries are encouraged to do more structural reforms, to inch up their growth by at least one or two percent," he said. "And they have a window of opportunity with governments now willing to do more, and not to put money in the central bank coffers."

    The IMF on Thursday forecast that GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for the family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Jul 16, 2022.
    Saudi prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics
    The prince has signalled he is prepared to go it alone without the help of the United States to pursue Saudi interests
    Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing, China, Mar 10, 2023.
    Frustrated Khamenei pushed for Saudi-Iran deal clinched in China
    Hostility between Saudi Arabia and Iran endangered stability in the Middle East and fuelled regional conflicts including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon
    Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 22, 2023 Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia looks on.
    Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia
    Local media reported that Garcia's relationship with the players prompted the club to dismiss him
    A newspaper with a cover picture of the flag of Iran and Saudi Arabia, is seen in Tehran, Iran March 11, 2023.
    Saudi-Iranian ties: A history of ups and downs
    After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp