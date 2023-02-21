Resilient Russian banks lean inwards in pursuit of profit

Promsvyazbank Chairman Pyotr Fradkov told President Vladimir Putin last month that it now ranks among Russia's top five banks by assets, a rapid rise from ninth place in 2019, the last time it disclosed financial results.

Fradkov said the bank's loan book growth has tripled in recent years and it now has almost 5 trillion roubles in assets.

"As far as the defence industry is concerned, most of this financing and lending is offered at so-called preferential rates," Fradkov said.

Russia discloses little about defence sector finances, but Moscow is diverting nearly a third of this year's budgetary funds to its military operation in Ukraine.

Promsvyazbank has lent on projects to the defence ministry, the industry ministry and the Roscosmos space agency, Fradkov said, helping to fill out cash gaps with regular financing.

VTB , however, has not been as successful. Russia's second-largest lender, which bought Otkritie Bank from the central bank in what amounted to a recapitalisation, has blamed its undisclosed losses for 2022 squarely on sanctions.

"Unfortunately our central bank was sanctioned, which was already quite force-majeure," VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said, ruing the bank's inability to defend itself against currency fluctuations as the rouble plummeted in March.

The SWIFT global payments system block and the freezing of more than $300 billion worth of central bank reserves abroad took Russia by surprise.

The top executive at the top-20 Russian bank said Moscow was unprepared in particular for liquid assets being blocked and euro and dollar swaps becoming unavailable.

"No one expected that the central bank would come under sanctions, and that it would be unable to help with foreign currency liquidity at that difficult moment," they said.

'BEST FRIEND'

For banks, central bank support was crucial to weathering the initial hit to their business.

"The regulator went from being a punisher to a best friend," one banker said.

The central bank also flooded the market with cash, via repo auctions, and provided refinancing secured by credit claims and other rouble loans, keeping rates well below market levels.

Maxim Osadchiy, head of BKF Bank's analysis department, said that in the absence of "powerful negative shocks", Russia's banking sector could approach the 1.6 trillion roubles net profit of 2020 or even 2021's record 2.4 trillion roubles.

The central bank's forecast is more restrained, at around 1 trillion roubles.

But there are potential pitfalls if they perform too well.

"It is currently dangerous to show big profits due to the threat of the 'voluntary contribution'," Osadchiy said.

Moscow expects to raise around 300 billion roubles from a one-off "voluntary" tax, which Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week would be collected from businesses based on the "dynamics" of their results over the last few years.