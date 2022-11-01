Bangladesh raises rate for dollars sent by doctors, engineers to Tk 107

The rate for dollars sent by doctors, engineers, lawyers, bankers, nurses and other expatriates holding so-called white collar jobs has been raised to Tk 107.

They were getting the same amount of taka as the expatriate wage earners against the dollars they sent until the previous rate of Tk 99.5 was set on Sept 12 after the Bangladesh Bank tasked the foreign currency dealers with fixing the rates.

The decision to raise the rate for them was taken in a meeting of the dealers and bankers on Monday, said Selim RF Hussain, the chairman of the Association of Bakers, Bangladesh and managing director of BRAC Bank.