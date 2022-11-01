    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises rate for dollars sent by doctors, engineers to Tk 107

    The holders of so-called white collar jobs abroad were getting Tk 99.5 per dollar 

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 09:36 PM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 09:36 PM

    The rate for dollars sent by doctors, engineers, lawyers, bankers, nurses and other expatriates holding so-called white collar jobs has been raised to Tk 107. 

    They were getting the same amount of taka as the expatriate wage earners against the dollars they sent until the previous rate of Tk 99.5 was set on Sept 12 after the Bangladesh Bank tasked the foreign currency dealers with fixing the rates. 

    The decision to raise the rate for them was taken in a meeting of the dealers and bankers on Monday, said Selim RF Hussain, the chairman of the Association of Bakers, Bangladesh and managing director of BRAC Bank. 

    They earlier met Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, who pushed for steps to increase remittances. 

    On Sunday, a delegation of the International Monetary Fund asked for details from the Bangladesh Bank about steps taken to control exchange rates, among other things. 

    The IMF is holding discussions on Bangladesh’s request for $4.5 billion in loans.

