    বাংলা

    Good news greets start of the fiscal year: Bangladesh exports rise 14.72% y/y in July

    Export receipts grew 14.72 percent year on year to start fiscal 2022-23 on a positive note

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 2 August 2022, 08:42 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 08:42 AM

    Bangladesh's export receipts have grown 14.72 percent year on year in July to start fiscal 2022-23 on a positive note.

    Exporters shipped goods worth $3.98 billion last month, 1.65 percent higher than the target, according to the data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Tuesday.

    Garment exports rise 16.61 percent to $3.37 billion in July, surpassing the $3.16 billion target set for the month.

    Buoyed by last year's earnings of $52 billion, the government has set a target of $58 billion in revenues from exports of goods and services for FY23.

    The coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia brought about numerous trade hurdles, triggering fears of a decline in Bangladesh’s export revenues. But the South Asian nation has maintained an upward trend so far.

    The EPB data showed that July's export earnings were mainly propelled by the ready-made garments industry.

    The sector outstripped its target for the month by 6.45 percent.

    RELATED STORIES
    TCB starts selling goods to 10m families at discounted price
    TCB starts selling goods to 10m families
    The drive to sell necessities at discounts is part of the govt's efforts to commemorate the anniversary month of Bangabandhu's death
    Japan's planned record minimum wage hike opens path to sustained GDP growth
    Japan's average minimum wage to rise
    Rise reflects PM Kishida's resolve to redistribute wealth
    Bangladesh trade deficit hits widest at $33.24 billion in FY22
    Trade deficit hits all-time high at $33.24bn
    Current account deficit also hits record $18.69 billion, increasing pressure on the foreign currency reserves
    Bangladesh Bank caps interests on non-resident foreign currency deposits
    BB caps interests on foreign currency deposits
    The rate will be up to 3.25 percentage points higher than the benchmark reference rate

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher