East Europeans count their pennies for Christmas as food costs soar

In Hungary, a severe drought decimated maize and wheat crops this year and caused animal feed prices to rocket, while the weak forint has raised import costs.

On their farm in Tiszaeszlar, eastern Hungary, Lajos Kander's family rear more than 2,000 hairy "mangalica" pigs, a traditional breed prized for their meat.

The Kanders usually grow maize and wheat and produce their own feedstock. But the drought has forced them to buy some feed on the market, where Lajos Kander said maize and autumn wheat prices have nearly doubled from 2021.

"In 2023 we will face serious difficulties as we will have to buy feed, we'll see at what price we can make up for the missing amount," he said, adding that power, wage and veterinary costs had also risen.

The farm pays 29 forints per KWh for power under a contract which expires on Dec. 31, after which the bill will rise to 138 forints per KWh. Luckily, they have some solar panels. The annual cost of vaccinating their pigs has meanwhile tripled to 4.5 million forints.

The Kanders have raised prices by about 20-25% but Lajos Kander said further cost increases would be hard to pass on: "Businesses will have to swallow some of these costs ... to be able to bridge this situation. We may want to get 2,000 forints for a kilo of pig, (but) no one will buy it."

Food is now the main driver of Hungarian inflation, which data on Thursday is expected to show accelerating to 22.2% in November, with the scrapping of a cap on fuel prices set to give a further boost in future.

Czech headline inflation slowed to 15.1% in October but food prices grew, while in Poland food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation was 22.3% in November, well ahead of overall CPI at 17.4%.