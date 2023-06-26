Pakistan's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 22% at an emergency meeting on Monday, a day after the country revised its budget for the fiscal year from Jul 1 in a bid to rescue an IMF programme that expires in days.

Analysts said Monday's decision was in line with the demands of the International Monetary Fund to secure a stalled tranche of $1.1 billion from the current bailout package, which expires on Jun 30.

The central bank has now raised its main rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, mainly to curb soaring inflation.

"The MPC views this action as necessary to keep real interest rate firmly in positive territory on a forward-looking basis," the central bank said in a statement.