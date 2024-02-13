Oil futures settled little changed on Monday as concerns about interest rates and global demand caused the market to take a break after prices jumped about 6% last week on worries Middle East tensions could cause supply problems.

Brent futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.00 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $76.92.

That was the highest close for WTI since Jan 30 for a third day in a row and put the contract up for a sixth straight day for the first time since September.