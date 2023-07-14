    বাংলা

    Pakistan receives $1.2bn first tranche from IMF bailout

    Pakistan earlier also received $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates and $2 billion from Saudi Arabia

    Reuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 03:06 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 03:06 AM

    Pakistan's central bank has received $1.2 billion from the IMF as the first tranche of a $3 billion bailout to stabilise the economy, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday, a day after the global lender's board approved the package.

    Having teetered on the brink of a sovereign debt default, Pakistan earlier this week also received $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates and $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, as both were reassured by the agreement struck between Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund at the end of June.

    In a televised address, Dar said the first installment of the IMF money had arrived in the State Bank of Pakistan's account.

    "The goal of this SBA (Standby Arrangement) is to provide a policy anchor for Pakistan to address its domestic and external economic imbalances in the coming period, as well as provide a framework for external financial support by multilateral and bilateral partners, including fresh financing and rollover of debts that are coming due," an IMF official told reporters in an online briefing on Thursday.

    POSITIVE MARKET REACTION

    Pakistan's sovereign bonds and rupee gained on Thursday following the IMF board's approval.

    The rupee rose 1% to 274.5 per dollar in the interbank market, though it had been up by as much as 2% in early trade.

    Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds strengthened as much as 1.7 cents, Tradeweb data showed on Thursday. A bond maturing in 2027 rose 1.75 cents to hit a 10-month high of just over 53 cents on the dollar by 0629 GMT, while a 2024 maturity was trading just under 80 cents, its highest in more than a year.

    IMF PROJECTIONS

    An IMF statement said the rescue programme would focus on an appropriately tight monetary policy aimed at curbing price pressures in the South Asian country of 220 million people.

    The IMF expects inflation to average 25.9% in fiscal year 2024, though it anticipates a substantial moderation to around 16% towards the end of that period.

    With the key policy rate at 22%, the government has projected inflation at 21% for fiscal 2024.

    "A continued tight, proactive and data-driven monetary policy is warranted going forward," the IMF statement said.

    The ailing Pakistani economy has faced an acute balance of payments crisis with only enough central bank reserves to cover barely a month of controlled imports. The IMF projects it will have an import cover of 1.4 months in fiscal 2024.

    The IMF deal, a lifeline for Pakistan after it was on the cusp of default, came after eight months of tough negotiations over fiscal discipline.

    "A market-determined exchange rate is also critical to absorbing external shocks, reducing external imbalances, and restoring growth, competitiveness, and buffers," the IMF said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks past the International Monetary Fund logo during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 21, 2017.
    IMF to talk to Pakistan parties including Imran Khan's PTI on bailout deal
    The meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program
    The International Monetary Fund's logo is seen outside the global lender's headquarters in Washington, US, April 20, 2018.
    Pakistan shares surge after IMF deal, autos gain on hopes of import restart
    Among the key stocks to advance, automakers rose 6%-7.5% on expectations that import restrictions would be lifted under the IMF deal
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017. REUTERS
    What Pakistan needs to do under the IMF programme
    The IMF and Pakistan have struck a staff-level agreement for the provision on $3 billion in bailout funds under a stand-by arrangement
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, Apr 8, 2019.
    Pakistan's 2024 budget a missed opportunity: IMF
    The draft FY24 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, IMF's resident representative for Pakistan said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan