Pakistan receives $1.2bn first tranche from IMF bailout

Pakistan's central bank has received $1.2 billion from the IMF as the first tranche of a $3 billion bailout to stabilise the economy, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday, a day after the global lender's board approved the package.

Having teetered on the brink of a sovereign debt default, Pakistan earlier this week also received $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates and $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, as both were reassured by the agreement struck between Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund at the end of June.

In a televised address, Dar said the first installment of the IMF money had arrived in the State Bank of Pakistan's account.