Yellen wants more World Bank reforms in coming months, eyes subnational lending

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is insisting that next steps in the World Bank's evolution be taken in coming months, including potential changes to allow the bank's private sector and poor country lending arms to lend to sub-sovereign entities like cities and regional authorities.

Yellen said World Bank shareholders had "extremely productive" discussions last week after approving an initial round of reforms to ensure the bank can better tackle issues such as climate change, pandemics and conflict, alongside its work to reduce poverty. Now they expected the bank to take further actions on a "rolling basis," in the run up to the October annual meetings in Morocco, she said.

"There is momentum that we are eager to seize for the next phase of this work because these challenges are not going away; they are only growing by the day. Expectations are also very high," Yellen said in written answers to emailed questions.