New UK finance minister scraps tax plan, reins in energy support

A two-year energy support scheme for households and businesses, expected to cost more than 100 billion pounds, will now end in April and be replaced by a more targeted scheme that will "cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned".

The pound GBP=D3 soared by as much as 1.4% to a session high of $1.1332, after the statement. It was last up just under 1% broadly where it was just before the announcement.

British government bonds rallied aggressively on Hunt's statement and looked on course for one of their biggest daily price increases since records began.

"We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the Growth Plan three weeks ago that had not started parliamentary legislation," Hunt said.

He said changes to planned tax cuts would raise 32 billion pounds ($36 billion) every year.

"I remain extremely confident about the UK's long term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth," Hunt said in a televised clip. "But growth requires confidence and stability, and the United Kingdom will always pay its way."