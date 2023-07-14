DEEP ROOTED PROBLEMS

In Argentina, infamous for its chaotic cycles of debt and default, problems are even more deeply rooted. South America's second-largest economy is teetering on the edge of recession, with inflation topping 100% and a currency that keeps depreciating in official and parallel markets.

International reserves are at record lows, and the nation is struggling to stay current on a $44 billion IMF programme, a loan secured last year to refinance a failed 2018 bailout.

Battling an acute dollar scarcity, in June it paid part of $2.7 billion due to the Washington-based lender with Chinese yuan from a Beijing swap line.

Argentina's bond gains, investors said, reflected the IMF's commitment to Buenos Aires - accounting for roughly 28% of the fund's total lending.

The first test of what's to come will be Argentina's mandatory primary vote on Aug 13 in advance of a general election in October.

"The outcome doesn't translate in who will sit in the presidential palace, but it will show the candidates that are performing well," said Jimena Blanco, chief analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

Investors and pollsters said the tough times could force Pakistan and Argentina's leaders to reckon with needed fiscal reforms.

"The Peronist government faces a high chance of losing the election," said Alejandro Catterberg, director of Buenos Aires-based polling firm Poliarquia. "The disappointment and frustration among Argentines are running at the highest level in the last two decades".

Peronist candidate and current economy Minister Sergio Massa will face a suite of rivals, including a coalition of centrist Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and conservative Patricia Bullrich, and leading far-right contender Javier Milei.

Whoever wins, reality won't leave much choice in policy making, said Shamaila Khan, head of fixed income for emerging markets and Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management.

"They have run down reserves to a point where they really don't have much of a choice going forward."