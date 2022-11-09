India could trim spending for first time in 3 years

The government is keen to rein in the fiscal deficit as it is well above the historical levels of between 4% and 5%, having shot up to a record of 9.3% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020/21.

Though tax cuts on fuel, aimed at reducing the impact of soaring global energy prices, could reduce revenues by more than 1 trillion rupees, one of the sources said total revenues were still expected to increase by over 1.5 trillion to 2 trillion rupees this year.

The rise in revenues would still not be enough to cover anticipated additional expenses with, for example, the government potentially having to provide additional food and fertiliser subsidies of 1.5 trillion to 1.8 trillion rupees, according to the sources.

Despite those pressures, the government remains intent on achieving its deficit target, according to one of the sources.