India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury

Seamer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of India's three-match one-day international series in Bangladesh with a shoulder injury on Saturday with Umran Malik replacing him in the squad.

"...Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh," the visiting team said in a statement a day before the series gets underway in Dhaka on Sunday.

Malik, 23, is an exciting pace prospect who has played three one-dayers and as many T20 Internationals since making his India debut this year.