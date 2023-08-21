    বাংলা

    Bumrah impresses again as India seal T20 series in Ireland

    With opener Andy Balbirnie contributing 72 alone, Ireland managed 152-8 in reply to India's 185-5

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2023, 04:33 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 04:33 AM

    India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to impress in his first international series in 11 months as he produced yet another stellar display in the second T20 International against Ireland, helping his side seal the series with a match to spare.

    Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup last year and the World Test Championship final in June with a back injury, but is set to lead India's pace attack in the 50-overs home World Cup in October-November.

    The crafty right-arm seamer, captaining a second-string India team, claimed 2-24 in Friday's opener and followed it with 15-2 on Sunday when he did not concede a single boundary in his tidy four overs.

    "Feeling good, today I could run in and bowl a little faster," Bumrah said after their 33-run victory in Dublin.

    "If you play with the baggage of expectation, you are going to be under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside."

    "Happy to be back and couldn't have asked for anything more."

    After Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad (58), Sanju Samson (40) and Rinku Singh (38) powered India to a strong 185-5.

    Ireland managed 152-8 in reply with opener Andy Balbirnie contributing 72 alone.

    The third and final match is scheduled at the same venue on Wednesday.

