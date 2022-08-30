T20 leagues making up for Afghanistan's scant international exposure, says Rashid

Stints in Twenty20 leagues across the world have helped most Afghanistan players to cope with the lack of international cricket, star spinner Rashid Khan said.

Nearly two dozen players have shifted their base to the United Arab Emirates since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year to avoid travel issues.

Several sponsors have left and Afghanistan's status as a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) was in doubt at one stage because of the Taliban rulers' stance against women's cricket.