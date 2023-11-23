    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka free to compete internationally but U-19 World Cup moved to South Africa

    ICC moves the U-19 World Cup to South Africa after suspending Sri Lank’s membership

    Published : 23 Nov 2023, 04:42 PM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2023, 04:42 PM

    Sri Lanka are free to compete internationally but next year's Under-19 Cricket World Cup will now be hosted by South Africa, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the terms of suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday.

    Sri Lanka's membership of the ICC was suspended with immediate effect for government interference on Nov. 10, after Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed SLC's board and replaced it with an interim committee.

    This followed the country's poor performance at this year's World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal.

    "After hearing representation from SLC, the ICC Board decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after being suspended recently for breaching its obligations as a Member in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference," the ICC said.

    "However, funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC and the ICC Board confirmed Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in South Africa."

    The ICC also approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female participant who have been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed participate in the international women's game.

    The Chief Executives' Committed (CEC) agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men's ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024, which will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs.

    If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a five-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings.

