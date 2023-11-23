Sri Lanka free to compete internationally but U-19 World Cup moved to South Africa

Sri Lanka are free to compete internationally but next year's Under-19 Cricket World Cup will now be hosted by South Africa, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the terms of suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's membership of the ICC was suspended with immediate effect for government interference on Nov. 10, after Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed SLC's board and replaced it with an interim committee.

This followed the country's poor performance at this year's World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal.