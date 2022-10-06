    বাংলা

    S Africa to host England in ODI series despite launch of new T20 league

    Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced the schedule with the first two games in Bloemfontein on Jan 27 and Jan 29

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 01:01 PM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 01:01 PM

    South Africa will host England in a three-match series of one-day internationals in January, even though they are launching a new Twenty20 league at the same time.

    Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced the schedule, with the first two games in Bloemfontein on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 and the final match at Kimberley on Feb 1.

    The tour will clash with a new 33-match SA20 league, which is due to start on Jan. 10, but it is expected that the ODIs will be played between the end of the group phase of the T20 league and the start of its playoff round.

    The series was previously postponed in late 2020, when England cut short their tour amid an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the South African camp when both squads were supposed to be staying in isolation.

    A return by England has since been in doubt because of the potential clash with the T20 league but South Africa’s precarious position in the qualifying race for the 2023 World Cup means the series now goes ahead as the hosts needs the chance to earn points to secure automatic qualification.

    South Africa have already forfeited three ODIs in Australia in January, that would have also counted towards qualification, to launch their T20 competition.

    South Africa will play more qualifying ODIs against the Netherlands in Benoni on March 31 and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on April 2, it was also announced on Thursday.

    They were scheduled for last December but called off at the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

    South Africa will host West Indies in two tests at Pretoria from Feb 28-March 4 and Johannesburg from March 8-12 as they seek a place in the World Test Championship final.

    There will also be three ODIs against the Windies, although they will not count towards World Cup qualification, and three T20s.

    ODI Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Stoinis 'sure' Green can fit into Australia's World Cup squad
    Stoinis 'sure' Green can fit into WC squad
    Captain Aaron Finch says Green is unlikely to feature in the Oct 16-Nov 13 World Cup unless injuries open the door
    India monitor Shami's fitness ahead of T20 World Cup
    India monitor Shami's fitness
    Shami, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj are seen as the frontrunners to replace Bumrah
    Rossouw's fireworks guide South Africa to win over India in dead rubber
    Rossouw fireworks propel SA to win
    He put Indian bowlers to the sword to hit his maiden T20I century
    Australia's Marsh to make batting return against West Indies
    Marsh to make batting return against Windies
    Marsh's return is good news for defending champions Australia in the lead-up to the World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher