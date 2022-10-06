S Africa to host England in ODI series despite launch of new T20 league

South Africa will host England in a three-match series of one-day internationals in January, even though they are launching a new Twenty20 league at the same time.

Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced the schedule, with the first two games in Bloemfontein on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 and the final match at Kimberley on Feb 1.

The tour will clash with a new 33-match SA20 league, which is due to start on Jan. 10, but it is expected that the ODIs will be played between the end of the group phase of the T20 league and the start of its playoff round.